Ousmane Dembele's move from Barcelona to PSG is finally made official from both sides. The French forward has signed a five-year contract until June 2028 with the Paris based club. The reported fees agreed between the two clubs is said to be €50.4m. PSG triggered a private release clause in Dembele's contract after agreeing personal terms with him. After a injury ridden career with Barcelona, Dembele looks for a fresh start in PSG.

Ousmane Dembele Signs For PSG

