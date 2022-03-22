Owen Coyle, who won the ISL 2021-22 League Shield, has parted ways with Jamshedpur FC after a successful season. Jamshedpur FC took to Twitter to share this development as they wrote, "Once a Red Miner, always a Red Miner. Head Coach, Owen Coyle, concludes his journey with Jamshedpur Football Club on a high note and after two successful seasons."

See Club's Tweet:

Once a Red Miner, always a Red Miner. Head Coach, Owen Coyle, concludes his journey with Jamshedpur Football Club on a high note and after two successful seasons. Read the complete official statement here👉:https://t.co/aWIOCzYRxQ#ThankYouOwen #JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/7If3frW9al — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) March 22, 2022

