Manchester United gave announced that Paul Pogba will be leaving the club in the summer. The Frenchman has decided against renewing his contract with the Red Devils and will depart the Premier League outfit as a free agent. Pogba returned for his second stint at Manchester United in 2016.

Once a Red, always a Red 🔴 Thank you for your service, @PaulPogba 👏#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 1, 2022

