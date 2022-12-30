Lionel Messi paid a tribute to Pele after he passed away following a prolonged battle with cancer. The Brazil football legend had been under treatment at a hospital for a mmonth and has breathed his last, much to the shock of fans and footballers all over the world. Taking to Instagram, Messi shared pictures of himself with the footballing great and wrote, "Rest in Peace." Pele Dies at 82: Cristiano Ronaldo Pays Tribute to Legendary Brazilian Footballer, See Instagram Post.

Lionel Messi's Tribute to Pele:

