Brazilian football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento or more famously known as Pele has breathed his last at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo. Throughout his career, Pele has scored numerous amount of goals and helped Brazil to win three World Cup titles. Pele became one of the first football icons or rather sports icons. After his demise, everyone including the cricket world is in shock. So from Jasprit Byumrah to Virender Sehwag, multiple big-name cricketers have paid tribute to the legend. Pele Dies at 82, RIP King! From Abhishek Bachchan to Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood Celebs Mourn Demise of Brazilian Football Legend.

Jonty Rhodes

I played as many ball sports as a possible as a youngster at junior school, however, my dream was to 1 day be a professional footballer. As a striker, there was only 1 player that I wanted to emulate #RIPPelé 💔 #myhero — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) December 29, 2022

Ravi Shastri

Irreplaceable loss to the sporting world.The heartbeat of football. A magician who mesmerized and inspired generations! A proper Legend #Pele 💔 RIP King pic.twitter.com/7RRQcwGS1k — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 30, 2022

Sachin Tendulkar

A great loss to not just football but to the whole world of sports. There will never be another! Your legacy will live on forever. Rest in Peace Pele! ♥️ ⚽ pic.twitter.com/Nv0CFQVEpf — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 30, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah

RIP Pele. An inspiration around the world, a global icon, a legend 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iHlVzBB7j4 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) December 29, 2022

Suresh Raina

Thank you for the joy you brought to football fans around the world ❤️ #RipLegend pic.twitter.com/ogF7LR2YBH — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 30, 2022

Pragyan Ojha

Harbhajan Singh

RIP #Pele Sir 🙏🙏 Condolences to family, friends , All the fans pic.twitter.com/6qGD9B6Vv6 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 29, 2022

VVS Laxman

End of an Era. Some sportspersons leave a mark which inspires generations. The great Pele’s legacy and achievements will be cherished by many generations to come. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans.#Pele pic.twitter.com/mJNnyphLG0 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 29, 2022

Tino Best

Virender Sehwag

A Magician on the field and one of the greatest sportspersons to have graced the planet. Heartfelt condolences to his family and well wishers all around the world. #Pele pic.twitter.com/FVemHsZ5FB — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 29, 2022

Shai Hope

RIP Pelé 🕊️ — Shai Hope (@shaidhope) December 29, 2022

Kuldeep Yadav

Endless prayers, love & respect Legend Rest in peace King 👑 🖤🤍🕊️ pic.twitter.com/8tKNaLU13i — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) December 29, 2022

Mithun Manhas

Legends are forever !! 🫶🫶 pic.twitter.com/y1jmq656Qj — Mithun Manhas (@MithunManhas) December 29, 2022

