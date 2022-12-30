Brazilian football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento or more famously known as Pele has breathed his last at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo. Throughout his career, Pele has scored numerous amount of goals and helped Brazil to win three World Cup titles. Pele became one of the first football icons or rather sports icons. After his demise, everyone including the cricket world is in shock. So from Jasprit Byumrah to Virender Sehwag, multiple big-name cricketers have paid tribute to the legend. Pele Dies at 82, RIP King! From Abhishek Bachchan to Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood Celebs Mourn Demise of Brazilian Football Legend.

Jonty Rhodes

Ravi Shastri

Sachin Tendulkar

Jasprit Bumrah

Suresh Raina

Pragyan Ojha

Harbhajan Singh

VVS Laxman

Tino Best

Virender Sehwag

Shai Hope

Kuldeep Yadav

Mithun Manhas

 

