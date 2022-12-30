Pele and Diego Maradona weren't just mercurial football legends but good friends as well. The Brazil football legend passed away on December 30 after a long battle with cancer. After his death, an old tweet of his tweet went viral where he had condoled Maradona's demise after the Argentina legend had shockingly breathed his last way back in 2020. Taking to social media, Pele had shared a message, a part of which read, "One day, I hope we can play ball together in heaven." Following Pele's death, fans took to social media to react to this old tweet of his. Footprints of Pele: Revisiting Brazilian Football Legend's Legacy Against Mohun Bagan.

Here's Pele's Tweet For Diego Maradona After Argentine Legend's Death:

Que notícia triste. Eu perdi um grande amigo e o mundo perdeu uma lenda. Ainda há muito a ser dito, mas por agora, que Deus dê força para os familiares. Um dia, eu espero que possamos jogar bola juntos no céu. pic.twitter.com/6Li76HTikA — Pelé (@Pele) November 25, 2020

Netizens were Quick to Recall Pele's Old Tweet

'That Day Has Sadly Come'

That day has sadly now come. Pele and Maradona Legends of Football#Pele https://t.co/ynOYqzHR1A pic.twitter.com/Uw1VlqJSzb — STradingPost (@STradingPost1) December 29, 2022

'Now They're Playing Together'

Now they’re playing ball together. https://t.co/CjaRKBlapw — CM Punk (@TeamCMPunk) December 29, 2022

'Now You Can'

'Time to Play Football With Diego'

Time to play football with Diego. R.I.P Pelé🕊 https://t.co/nC8JI8WHfN — NellyPhares Jr (@NjPhares) December 29, 2022

'Unfortunately, That Day Has Come'

@Pele: "One day, I hope we can play football together in Heaven". Unfortunately that day has come, O Rei. Enjoy your game! ⚽️ https://t.co/dSpTJbXwZI pic.twitter.com/es26tj04T3 — Marco Sartor (@msartorair) December 29, 2022

