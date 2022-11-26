Robert Lewandowski scored his first-ever World Cup goal as Poland beat Saudi Arabia to notch up a win and strengthen their last 16 chances on Saturday, November 26. Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny was their star man as he saved a penalty and made some key saves after Piotr Zieliński pounced on an assist from Lewandowski to score the opening goal. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

Poland vs Saudi Arabia Result:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)