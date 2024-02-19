Roy Hodgson stepped down from his post as Crystal Palace manager following the team’s recent form and health issues. The 76-year-old manager was rushed to hospital after collapsing last week during training. His team is also struggling this season in the Premier League. Crystal Palace 16th in the table, have won just two of their last 15 games in all competitions prior to the veteran boss falling ill ahead of their clash with Everton on Monday. Hodgson quits Palace for the second time having left the club back in 2021. Kylian Mbappe Signs Five-Year Contract With Real Madrid, French Football Star Agrees For Pay-Cut to Join Los Blancos: Report.

Roy Hodgson Steps Down as Crystal Palace Manager

Roy Hodgson has stepped down from his post as first-team manager. We thank Roy for his outstanding service, in which he managed 200 games across six seasons. — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)