Paris Saint-Germain started their pre-season campaign in a convincing style as they beat a French second-tier club Quevilly-Rouen 2-0 on July 15 in Paris. Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos both featured in this club friendly today. Ramos opened the scoring for the French giants before Djeidi Gassama made it 2-0 through a wonderful strike in the second-half. PSG will take on the Japanese club Kawasaki in their next club friendly at the Japan National Stadium on July 20 (Wednesday).

Check match result:

It's over ! The Parisians win 2-0 in the first game of the season! 🔚 ⚽️ @SergioRamos ⚽️ Djeidi Gassama #PSGQRM pic.twitter.com/iXKNVpUjfJ — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 15, 2022

