Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are continuing their winning form as they beat Kawasaki Frontale 2-1 in a club friendly at the Japan National Stadium today, July 20. Lionel Messi scored his first goal in this pre-season campaign through a clinical finish in the first-half. Arnaud Kalimuendo doubled the lead for the visitors in the second half to hand his team second successive wins in the pre-season campaign before Kazuya Yamamura pulled one back for the hosts in the closing minutes after coming off the bench.

