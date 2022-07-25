Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ended their 2022-23 pre-season campaign on a high note as they rout Gamba Osaka 6-2 in a friendly match in Japan today. Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, their three superstars marked their names on the scoresheet, with the Brazilian netting twice. Another goal scorers were Pablo Sarabia and Nuno Mendes for the French giants. PSG will head into competitive fixtures with French Cup final clash with Nantes on July 31 (Sunday).

