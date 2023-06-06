PSG have fired Christophe Galtier from his role as head coach despite winning the Ligue 1 2022-23 title. According to Le Parisien, the decision was conveyed to Galtier by sporting director Luis Campos. Galtier led the Parisians to the Ligue 1 2022-23 title but was under fire after his team suffered a round of 16 elimination by Bayern Munich in the Champions League. The French giants are reportedly in talks to hire Julian Nagelsmann as their new manager. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Argentina Star Reportedly Asks Representatives to Postpone Al-Hilal Move to 2024.

PSG Sack Head Coach Christophe Galtier

BREAKING: PSG fires its manager Christophe Galtier

