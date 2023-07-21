Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, became the victim of a robbery at his Parisian home. During the crime, both Donnarumma and his wife were tied up and stripped. The goalkeeper suffered financial damages worth €500,000. The tied-up victims took refuge in a hotel located nearby his home. The staff of the hotel alerted the police. The couple was taken to a hospital for treatment.

PSG Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Partner Tied Up and Assaulted in Horrific Robbery

🚨 Gianluigi Donnarumma and his wife were the victims of a violent burglary, during which they were both tied up and stripped! 😩 The financial damages are estimated at €500,000. “The victims, who were tied up, managed to take refuge in a hotel located not far from their home… pic.twitter.com/sIPLMzjgPr — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) July 21, 2023

