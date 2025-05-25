The current French domestic season comes to an end with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain taking on Stade de Reims in the Coupe de France 2024-25 Final on May 25. The PSG vs Stade de Reims Coupe de France 2024-25 Final match is set to be played at the Stade de France and starts at 00:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast viewing options available for PSG vs Stade de Reims in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India do not have online streaming viewing options for PSG vs Stade de Reims Coupe de France 2024-25 Final, as there is no streaming partner available. Fans can, however, follow PSG vs Stade de Reims live score updates on the respective teams' social media handles. Ligue 1 2024–25: Paris Saint-Germain Defender Achraf Hakimi Named Top African Player.

