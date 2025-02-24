Looking to push for the top-spot, Real Kashmir will aim for a win against struggling Rajasthan FC next. The Rajasthan FC vs Real Kashmir match will be played at Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium Jaipur and will start at 04:30 PM (Indian Standard Time) on February 24. The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Rajasthan FC vs Real Kashmir match live telecast might be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. The live streaming of Rajasthan FC vs Real Kashmir will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. Marcos Rudwere Scores Brace As Shillong Lajong FC Thrash Sreenidi Deccan 4–0 in I-League 2024–25.

Rajasthan FC vs Real Kashmir I-League 2024-25 Season

