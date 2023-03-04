Rajasthan United will face RoundGlass Punjab in their next fixture at I-League 2022-23 on Saturday, March 4. The game will commence at 5:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Ambedkar Stadium, New Delhi. A victory in this match will help RoundGlass Punjab to win the league. The important I-League 2022-23 match between Rajasthan United and RoundGlass Punjab might be telecasted live on DD Sports and Eurosport although it is yet to be confirmed. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this game on the Discovery+ app and website. Goal or No Goal? Fans Divided Over Sunil Chhetri's Controversial Free Kick Goal During Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2022-23 Knockout Match (Watch Goal Video).

Rajasthan United FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC on DD Sports

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)