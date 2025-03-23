Fifth-placed Rajasthan FC will clash against seventh-positioned Namdhari FC in the ongoing I-League 2024-25 on March 23. The Rajasthan United vs Namdhari FC I-League football match will be held at Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium Jaipur and commence at 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Rajasthan United vs Namdhari FC match live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1 Channels in India. The viewing options for live streaming of Rajasthan United vs Namdhari FC will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024–25:Churchill Brothers Remain in Title Hunt With Win Against Dempo SC.

Rajasthan United vs Namdhari FC Live

