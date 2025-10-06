Rangers Football Club have announced the sacking of head coach Russell Martin after a shambolic start to their ongoing Scottish Premiership 2025-26 campaign. In a press release, Rangers stated that the club and Martin have parted ways hours after the conclusion of their Scottish Premiership 2025-26 match against Falkirk last evening, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Rangers are eight in the Scottish Premiership 2025-26, with one win, five draws, and a solitary loss from seven matches. Apart from Martin, the Rangers have also ended contracts with Matt Gill and Mike Williamson, who were assistant head and first-team coaches, respectively. Martin was roped in as the Rangers' head coach in June 2025 on a three-year deal. Scottish Premiership 2024–25: Celtic Wins League Title No. 55 to Tie Record of Glasgow Rival Rangers.

Club Statement — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) October 5, 2025

