In the first semi-final of the ongoing Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025, Bharat Rangers will clash against NECO Master Blaster on Friday, June 13. The Bharat Rangers vs NECO Master Blaster semifinal match will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur, and begin at 2:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). DD Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025, and fans can find viewing options of the Bharat Rangers vs NECO Master Blaster live telecast on the DD Sports TV channel. There are also online viewing options for the Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025. Fans can watch the Bharat Rangers vs NECO Master Blaster semi-final live streaming on the JioHotstar, Waves OTT, and FanCode app and website, respectively, but after purchasing a match/tour pass. VPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Pagariya Strikers, NECO Master Blaster, Bharat Rangers, and Orange Tigers Qualify For Playoffs.

Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 Live Streaming

We’re thrilled to have @JioHotstar as our Official Digital Streaming Partner for the Men's Team Matches of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League. Catch every match live on the platform! 💜 🗓️ 5th June 2025 - 15th June 2025#VidarbhaProT20League #JioHotstar #StreamingPartner #MensTeam pic.twitter.com/kyMr3PNFSJ — Vidarbha Pro T20 League (@vidarbhaprot20) May 30, 2025

