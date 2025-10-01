Multiple people were killed after Pakistani Rangers opened fire on peaceful protesters in Muzaffarabad and other parts of Pakistan-occupied, who were demanding the Self-Rule Charter of Demands, news agency ANI reported. The report, citing sources, said that over half a dozen casualties and several serious injuries were reported in the past three days. Mobile and internet services have been suspended in POK since Sunday noon, with sources indicating that the restrictions could remain in place until Wednesday. Anti-Terror Crackdown: Jammu and Kashmir Police Seal Hurriyat Office in Budgam, Raid Houses of Jamaat-E-Islami-Linked Men.

Multiple Casualties As Pakistani Rangers Open Fire on PoJK Protesters

#WATCH | Pakistani Rangers opened fire on peaceful protesters in Muzaffarabad and other parts of PoJK who were demanding the Self-Rule Charter of Demands. Sources report over half a dozen casualties and several serious injuries in the past three days. (Video source: Local… pic.twitter.com/leZMYhRukT — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

