Dundee (Scotland), Apr 2: Celtic tied fierce Glasgow rival Rangers on a record 55 Scottish top-flight titles by clinching the trophy on Saturday with four games to spare. A 5-0 win at Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership put Celtic 18 points clear of second-place Rangers, which has five matches to play. Celtic Midfielder Arne Engels Hit by Coin Thrown From Stands in 3–0 Loss Against Rangers at Ibrox.

It was a fourth straight league title for Celtic and kept the team on course for a sixth domestic treble in the last nine seasons. Celtic has already won the Scottish League Cup and has reached the final of the Scottish FA Cup, against Aberdeen on May 24. Rangers last won the last of its 55 league titles in 2021.

