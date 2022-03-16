Indian Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was present at Selhurst Park during Crystal Palace's Premier League encounter against Manchester City. Singh took the Eagles' half-time penalty challenge and completed it in style.

Cool as you like 🤣@RanveerOfficial completes the Selhurst Park half-time penalty challenge 👏#CPFC pic.twitter.com/pBj1YBwlmO — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) March 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)