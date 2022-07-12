Barcelona move closer to complete the signing of Raphinha from Leeds United as the Catalan side have submitted an improved bid for the player which matches the asking price of the English side. Chelsea were the front runner to land the Brazilian but just to be rejected by the player himself who wants a Barca move desperately. According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have submitted the improved offer of $79 million with add-ons, which matches the Chelsea bid.

Check the Tweet:

Barcelona have finally submitted the official bid for Raphinha, Leeds are set to accept! €58m fixed fee, up to €68m with add-ons. Deal at final stages. 🚨🇧🇷 #FCB All parties waiting for Barça to be able and ready to register Raphinha, then it will be signed… here we go soon. pic.twitter.com/byh4hbop1T — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2022

