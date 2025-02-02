In a mid-table clash, Real Kashmir will go up against Shillong Lajong in the ongoing in the ongoing I-League 2024-25 on February 2. The Real Kashmir vs Shillong Lajong I-League football match will be held at TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground and commence at 2:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The I-League 2024-25 have Sony Sports Network as their official broadcast partners and will have live telecast viewing options of Real Kashmir vs Shillong Lajong will be available on Sony Sports Ten 5 in India. Real Kashmir vs Shillong Lajong live streaming viewing options will be available on the newly launched SSEN app as well. 10-Men Real Kashmir FC Hold Sreenidi Deccan FC to 2–2 Draw in I-League 2024–25

Real Kashmir vs Shillong Lajong LIVE

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)