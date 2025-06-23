Real Madrid managed to win their first-ever match under new coach Xabi Alonso as they thrashed Pachuca 3-1 in their Group H match in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The game started with Raul Asencio getting a red card in the seventh minute, reducing Madrid to 10 men. Unfazed, Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for the Spanish giants in the 35th minute, with Ara Guler providing the club with a second on the brink of the first half. Further, Federico Valverde managed to find the net in the 70th minute to hand Madrid a 3-0 lead. Elias Montiel did hit a consolation goal for Pachuca in the 80th minute. Juventus 4-1 Wydad AC, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Kenan Yildiz, Dusan Vlahovic Brilliant Goals Help Bianconeri Secure Decisive Win.

Real Madrid Gain an Easy Win

