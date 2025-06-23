Juventus secured a comfortable 4-1 victory over Wydad AC in a decisive Group G match at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on June 22. The Moroccan club Wydad AC continues to struggle in a challenging campaign. Talking about the game, the first three goals were scored by Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz. However, FIFA officially recorded one of the goals as an own goal by Wydad AC defender Abdelnouaim Boutouil. The Moroccan club scored its first and only goal of the match in the 25th minute of the game. In the last minutes, Juventus scored its fourth goal when Dusan Vlahovic converted an easy penalty as the Bianconeri secured a dominating win. Bayern Munich 2-1 Boca Juniors, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Harry Kane, Michael Olise Score As The Bavarians Reach Round of 16.

Comfortable Win for Juventus

Kenan Yıldız stars as Juventus collect all three points against Wydad in the Club World Cup 👏⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/kAs6fCtH0H — OneFootball (@OneFootball) June 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)