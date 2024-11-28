Real Madrid's team bus suffered a crash on the M40 motorway. This comes after a poor performance from the Los Blancos which resulted in them losing 0-2 to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the Real Madrid bus appeared to have struck a lorry from behind and seemingly, the crash did not seem to be a dangerous one. The bus stood still following the crash on the motorway and a report from The Athletic states that there were four people on board and had escaped unharmed. Liverpool Shines in UEFA Champions League 2024-25, Dumping Real Madrid Down the Table, Borussia Dortmund Rises to 4th.

Real Madrid's Team Bus Suffers Crash

Just been sent this, Madrid's coach has crashed on the M40. pic.twitter.com/cQXVSgOCXj — dave (@UTFR93) November 28, 2024

