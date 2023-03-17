AS Roma qualified for the quarterfinals of Europa League 2022-23 after a goalless draw against Real Sociedad (2-0 on aggregate). The Europa League quarterfinals draw will take place soon and will determine who Roma faces in last eight. You can watch video highlights of Real Sociedad vs Roma here.

