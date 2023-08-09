Chelsea have named England defender Reece James as their new captain following the exit of Cesar Azpilicueta. Since he graduated in 2018 from the academy, the footballer has played in 147 matches for the club.

One of our own! 🙌 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 9, 2023

