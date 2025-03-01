During their days at Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema friendship was seen as an unbreakable bond as the pair led the side to multiple trophies and played ‘in sync’ at the La Liga club. Now both forwards are playing in Saudi Pro League for different sides – Benzema foe Al-Ittihad and Ronaldo for Al-Nassr. Recently both shared different views on multiple subjects including the Ballon d’Or, Best Player, GOAT debate etc. and expressed the same publicly. While fans sensed a crack in their friendship, Karim Benzema unfollowed Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram which confirms the speculation to some extent. FIFA World Cup Compares ‘Kings’ Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo After His Century Leads Men In Blue to Dominating Victory Over Arch-Rivals Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (See Post).

Karim Benzema Unfollows Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram

🚨 Karim Benzema in the last few days : • Says R9 is better than Cristiano Ronaldo • Posts a picture of R9 on his Instagram • Unfollows Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram 🤨 pic.twitter.com/qfUdbHeKlp — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) February 28, 2025

