Robert Lewandowski, on the final day of Bundesliga 2020-21 season, broke Gerd Muller's record of most goals in a single season

I achieved a goal that once seemed impossible to imagine #Lewy40 ⚽ I'm so unbelievably proud to make history for @FCBayern, and to play a part in creating the stories that fans will tell their children - following in the footsteps of legends like Gerd Müller #RL9 #4EverGerd 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/G7EYWz88dn — Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) May 15, 2021

