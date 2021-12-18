Robert Lewandowski scored a goal for Bayern Munich last night against Wolfsberg and took the team to a 4-0 win in the Bundesliga 2021-22 match. He went on to break Gerd Muller’s record by netting his 43rd goal. Furthermore, equalled the record of Cristiano Ronaldo scoring 69 goals in a calendar year. Post this, he took to social media and reacted to the win.

