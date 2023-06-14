Cristiano Ronaldo has begun training for the Portugal national team ahead of their UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. The Al-Nassr star took to Instagram to share pics from his training session with the side. While sharing these pictures, he wrote, "Always a special feeling to be back home." Portugal will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 18. Cristiano Ronaldo Giving ‘Bombastic Side Eye’ to Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez In This Video Is Too Cute and Hilarious!

