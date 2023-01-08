RoundGlass Punjab FC will be locking horns against NEROCA FC in the I-League 2022-23 on Sunday, January 8. The match will start at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and be played at the Tau Devi Lal Football stadium. With five wins in eight matches, Punjab find themselves in second place on the I-League points table. NEROCA on the other hand, are languishing in the 11th spot on the points table. DD Sports and Eurosport will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the Discovery+ app. Liverpool 2–2 Wolves, FA Cup 2022–23: Reds Held at Home As Third Round Clash Heads Into Replay (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

RoundGlass Punjab vs NEROCA FC Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

