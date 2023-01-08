Liverpool played out a 2-2 draw against Wolves at home in a third-round clash in FA Cup 2022-23 on Sunday, January 8. Goncalo Guedes gave Wolves the lead in the 26th minute when he capitalised on a mistake by Reds' goalkeeper Alisson. But Liverpool fought back with two goals from Darwin Nunez and then Mohamed Salah on both sides of the break. Wolves did not give up though as their effort helped them get another goal when Hwang Hee-chan found a way past Alisson in the 66th minute to level the scores. The match had a controversial finish with defender Toti Gomes' late winner being ruled by VAR. When is Al-Nassr's Next Match in Saudi Pro League? Is Cristiano Ronaldo Available for Selection?.

Liverpool vs Wolves Result:

A draw at Anfield means this #EmiratesFACup tie goes to a replay.#LIVWOL pic.twitter.com/O3v2abJ0bU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2023

Liverpool vs Wolves Goal Video Highlights:

