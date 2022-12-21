RoundGlass Punjab FC will host defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC in the I-League 2022-23 on Wednesday, December 21. Punjab are unbeaten at home with three wins and a draw so far. Gokulam Kerala were held to a goalless draw by NEROCA in their last match after two consecutive wins against Sudeva Delhi and Rajasthan United. Kerala have the best defensive record in the ongoing season with just two goals conceded in eight matches. The match will be played at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula and is slated to start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports and Eurosport would be providing a live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on Discovery+.

RoundGlass Punjab vs Gokulam Kerala Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)