Sadio Mane will wear the No. 17 jersey at Bayern Munich in the next season, the club has confirmed. The African winger has moved to Allianz Arena from Anfield on a three-year contract for $35 million, this summer. The Senegalese forward played for six years in Liverpool jersey, scoring 120 goals and lifting UEFA Champions League once for the Reds. The Bavarians have announced on Twitter that Mane would wear the No 17 jersey from next season. Check Tweet:

Sadio Mané will wear the number 1️⃣7️⃣ shirt at #FCBayern 👕🔴⚪#MiaSanMia — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) June 26, 2022

