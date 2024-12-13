SC Bengaluru are all set to lock horns with Delhi FC on matchday 5 of the I-League 2024-25. The SC Bengaluru vs Delhi FC match will be played at the Bangalore Football Stadium, Bengaluru and will start at 03:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Friday, December 13. The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The SC Bengaluru vs Delhi FC match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV Channels in India. SC Bengaluru vs Delhi FC live streaming will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024–25: Delhi FC Pip Sreenidi Deccan FC 1–0, Inter Kashi Hold Real Kashmir.

SC Bengaluru vs Delhi FC Live Streaming and Telecast Details

