Oh my god, it’s happening for real! This is exactly BTS Army across the world must be feeling as they inch near a historic performance by Jungkook, the youngest member of the biggest boy band, BTS. Jeon Jungkook is ready to perform on his new release, “Dreamers” at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony. FIFA on its official Twitter handle released Jungkook’s video wherein the 25-year-old invites his fans by saying, “See you at the Opening.” Earlier, Jungkook’s “Dreamers” soundtrack was released on Spotify. He will now perform a duet on the song with Fahad Al Kubaisi, a Qatari singer and record producer on November 20, 2022, at 5.30 pm local time or 8 pm Indian Standard Time.

Watch Video of Jungkook Inviting Fans For FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Opening Ceremony:

