Sergio Ramos has expressed his disappointment after being left out of Spain's squad for the upcoming Euro 2020.

Después de unos meses jodidos y una temporada atípica y distinta a lo que he vivido en toda mi carrera, también se une la Eurocopa. After a tough few months and a strange season unlike anything I have experienced in my career comes the Euros. pic.twitter.com/U8fWjR5et5 — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) May 24, 2021

