Spain defender Sergio Ramos welcomed Lionel Messi to PSG with an Instagram post on Wednesday. Messi joined PSG on a two-year deal after talks of a new contract at Barcelona failed last week. Taking to Instagram, the former Real Madrid man wrote, "Who was going to tell us, right @leomessi? Welcome!"

See Sergio Ramos' Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sergio Ramos (@sergioramos)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)