Real Madrid produced a solid performance to defeat a nine-man Sevilla 2-0 in La Liga 2024-25 at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Sunday, May 19. The hosts did not get off to an ideal start with Loic Bade shown a red card as early as in the 12th minute of the clash after he committed a foul on Kylian Mbappe. Real Madrid got an early advantage and things worsened for Sevilla after a goalless first half when Isaac Romero, who came on as a substitute, was too sent off in the 48th minute for a challenge on Aurelien Tchouameni. Kylian Mbappe found the back of the net in the 75th minute while Jude Bellingham scored in the 87th as Real Madrid eventually came out on top in Seville. Barcelona 2–3 Villarreal, La Liga 2024–25: Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez’s Strikes in Vain As Yellow Submarine Secure UCL Qualification With Win Over New Champions (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Result

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Goal Video Highlights

