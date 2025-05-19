New La Liga champions Barcelona were handed a 2-3 defeat by Villarreal at the Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys on Sunday, May 18. With this win, Villarreal have qualified for the UEFA Champions League 2025-26. Ayoze Perez gave Villarreal the lead as early as the fourth minute, but Barcelona bounced back well in the first half, claiming a 2-1 lead with Lamine Yamal (38') and Fermin Lopez (45+5') finding the back of the net. But the visitors mounted a comeback after the break when Santi Comesana scored in the 50th minute and later, it was followed by a strike from Tajon Buchanan in the 80th. Villarreal went on to inflict a defeat on Barcelona, playing spoilsport to their La Liga 2024-25 title celebrations in front of their home fans. Hansi Flick and his men have just one more game remaining, an away clash against Athletic Club. Lamine Yamal Scores As FC Barcelona Clinch 28th La Liga Title With 2–0 Win Over Espanyol (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Barcelona vs Villarreal Result

Barcelona vs Villarreal Goal Video Highlights

