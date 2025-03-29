Mumbai, March 29: Real Kashmir FC's I-League title hopes took a severe blow as they dropped points, drawing 1-1 against Dempo SC here on Saturday. Dempo led 1-0 at the end of the first half. Kpehi Jean-Charles Didier Brossou (43rd minute) gave Dempo SC the lead, but Real Kashmir's Kamal Issah (52nd) equalised soon after the restart, as the two side shared points. Real Kashmir's title hopes are not yet over, mathematically at least. However, their aspirations took a severe dent as they now find themselves two points behind leaders Churchill Brothers, who have one match in hand. AIFF Draft Constitution Provides for Inclusion of Five Players in Executive Committee.

The Snow Leopards have 36 points from 21 matches. Dempo, meanwhile, are on 26 points from 21 games. Dempo's backline found themselves on high alert at Fatorda, scrambling, repositioning, and doing everything they could, to keep the Snow Leopards at bay.

Real Kashmir came agonisingly close, only to be denied by a desperate last-ditch tackle or a misplaced final touch, time and again. Sangramjit Roy Chowdhury stood tall, frustrating the Real Kashmir attackers. It seemed inevitable that the visitors would break the deadlock. However, Dempo found their moment in the 43rd minute.

With defenders scrambling to close him down, Dempo captain Lukman Adefemi Abegunrin kept his composure and cut the ball back with precision to Didier Brossou, who was waiting at the edge of the box. The Ivorian produced a right-footed drag shot that skimmed low across the turf as the ball nestled into the net. I-League 2024–25:Churchill Brothers Remain in Title Hunt With Win Against Dempo SC.

Real Kashmir roared back into the game just six minutes after the restart.

Goalkeeper Sangramjit Roy Chowdhury had been Dempo's wall in the first half. But the custodian produced a rather heavy touch and a stumble, as he attempted to dribble past two pressing Real Kashmir forwards in the 52nd minute. Kamal Issah seized the opportunity and curled the ball into the top right corner to restore parity.

