Shillong Lajong has been a force at home turf but Rajasthan United also have proved to be a high-performing team in Indian League 2023-24 season. Both teams had played out a drawn encounter when they met earlier this season in the reverse fixture. The exciting I-League 2023–24 game will start at 07:00 PM IST. While a live telecast of Shillong Lajong vs Rajasthan United I-League 2023–24 is available on Eurosport, fans can also enjoy the Shillong Lajong vs Rajasthan United game on the FanCode App and website. Gokulam Kerala’s Comeback Chariot Gears Up for Poignant Battle Against Churchill Brothers in I-League 2023–24.

Shillong Lajong vs Rajasthan United Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)