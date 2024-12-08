With no wins in the opening three matches of the I League 2024-25 tournament, the Shillong Lajong side will take on Rajasthan FC in the fourth match of the campaign. The Shillong Lajong vs Rajasthan United match will be played at SSA ground Number 1 and will start at 04:30 PM (Indian Standard Time) on December 8. The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Shillong Lajong vs Rajasthan United match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. Shillong Lajong vs Rajasthan United live streaming will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024-25: Fired Up Gokulam Kerala Clinch Dramatic 3-2 Victory Over Sreenidi Deccan.

Shillong Lajong vs Rajasthan United I-League 2024-25 Season

Day 2⃣ of Round 4⃣ takes us to Sri Bhaini Sahib & Shillong, where Namdhari FC & @lajongfc will be looking for their first wins of the season 🙌 Watch LIVE 📺 Sony Sports TEN 2 & https://t.co/C60EZXFrhN#NAMAFC #SLFCRUFC #ILeague 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/2WRSWIqLB6 — I-League (@ILeague_aiff) December 8, 2024

