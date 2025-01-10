Shillong Lajong will take on Real Kashmir in the next I-League 2024-25 clash on January 10. The Shillong Lajong vs Real Kashmir much-awaited football match will be hosted at the SSA Ground No. 1 (Polo Grounds). The Shillong Lajong vs Real Kashmir thrilling clash will kick off at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Shillong Lajong vs Real Kashmir match live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. Shillong Lajong vs Real Kashmir live-streaming viewing options will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League Clubs Seek Clarity From AIFF on Tournament Broadcast, Refuse To Play Unless Satisfied.

Shillong Lajong vs Real Kashmir Live Streaming and Telecast Details of I-League 2024-25

