Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo were on target as Spain beat Albania 2-1 in an international friendly on Sunday, March 27. Torres gave Spain the lead in the 75th minute but Albania levelled the score when Myrto Uzuni found the back of the net in the 85th. But Olmo ensured that Spain got the victory when he scored in the 90th minute to seal the win.

See Score:

🙌🏻 ¡¡𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟, 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟, 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟!! Arrancamos el 2022 con VICTORIA gracias a los goles de @FerranTorres20 y @daniolmo7. ¡¡GRACIAS, RCDE STADIUM!! ¡¡GRACIAS, AFICIÓN!! ¡¡GRACIAS, BARCELONA!! 🇪🇸🆚🇦🇱 | 2-1 | 90+3'#VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/MNV7GZXrMm — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) March 26, 2022

