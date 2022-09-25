Spain would take on Switzerland in a UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match on Sunday, September 25. The match will be played at the Estadio La Romareda in Zaragoza and is slated to start at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can watch the match live on Sony Sports Network channels. The game will also be available online for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.

Spain vs Switzerland Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

