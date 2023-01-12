Sudeva Delhi FC will face Real Kashmir FC in their next I-League 2022-23 fixture on Thursday, January 12. The match will start at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi. Real Kashmir are coming with a 0-0 draw against Aizawl FC. Meanwhile, Sudeva are yet to win a single match this season. You can watch the live telecast of the match on Eurosport and DD Sports. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the Discovery+ app or website.

Sudeva Delhi FC vs Real Kashmir FC On Discovery+

